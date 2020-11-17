Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films, including 1 his own

NEW YORK (AP) — Quentin Tarantino’s next work of imagination will be in book form. The Oscar-winning director has a two-book deal with Harper, beginning with a novelization of “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” that is scheduled for next summer. The book will come out first as a mass market paperback, like the old pulp novels the filmmaker loves, and publisher Harper says it will offer “a fresh, playful and shocking departure from the film.” Tarantino’s second book will be the nonfiction “Cinema Speculation,” which Harper is calling “a deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s.