State Football Championship Game Restrictions

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s football championship games will be played as scheduled with spectator restrictions following an updated proclamation from Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday evening.

The six championship games will be played on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Friday, Nov. 20 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Attendance is limited to two spectators per participating athlete.

Game times for the finals are set for 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day. The IHSAA played last week’s 12 semifinal games with face covering requirements and spectator restrictions at the UNI-Dome due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

Following discussions with IHSAA partners at the University of Northern Iowa, the Iowa Department of Education, and Iowa state government, updated protocols and information for the championship round are below.

SPECTATOR RESTRICTIONS

Per the proclamation’s details on high school-sponsored sporting and extracurricular events (Section Six, Part D), attendance will be limited to two spectators per participating student-athlete. Spectators may only be present for the championship game their student-athlete is participating in. The spectator limitation currently applies to all high school-sponsored events, indoor or outdoor.

Only one side of the UNI-Dome will be utilized with the restricted capacity. A map on entrances and seating will be shared as it becomes available.

At this time, supporting participants do not get two additional spectators. These supporting participants include but are not limited to: Coaches, managers, trainers, statisticians, video operators, game officials, and cheerleaders.

Seating pods will be in groups of two. Social distancing and face coverings will continue to be required of spectators at the UNI-Dome. All spectators over the age of two are required to wear masks or face coverings for all gatherings in Iowa as of the Nov. 16 proclamation update.

TICKET REFUNDS

All championship game tickets previously purchased online by spectators from participating schools will be refunded by UNItix. Refunds will be automated and returned on to the credit card or account used.

ATTENDANCE VOUCHERS

The IHSAA is working with administrators from participating schools to handle ticketing and payment for two spectators per participant for each game. Tickets will be $12.50 each or $25 for two spectators of a rostered and in-uniform varsity football player. These vouchers will be required for entry at the UNI-Dome. Parking is free at designated lots around the UNI-Dome. Spectators will not be allowed back in once they leave the UNI-Dome.

AWARDS & PERFORMANCES CANCELED

Performances, award presentations, and halftime ceremonies have been canceled due to the spectator restrictions. This includes: Football Hall of Fame, Officials Hall of Fame, participating team pep bands, and Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association’s Honor Squad.

MEDIA CREDENTIALING

Media members are permitted at the event. Media members must preregister to attend through the IHSAA (newspaper, TV, etc.) or acquire radio credentials through IHSSN (audio broadcast) for each game of the event. Available seating is limited due to social distance requirements in the press box.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NETWORK

Fans outside the UNI-Dome can watch the finals through the Iowa High School Sports Network. Each game is available through a free livestream, the free IHSSN app, and a selection of broadcast television networks.

Updated: 2:30 p.m., Nov. 17, 2020

2020 IHSAA STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, Nov. 19

10:00—St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor | Eight-Player

2:00—Grundy Center vs. Regina, Iowa City | Class A

7:00—Harlan Community vs. North Scott, Eldridge | Class 3A

Friday, Nov. 20

10:00—OABCIG vs. Van Meter | Class 1A

2:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Waukon | Class 2A

7:00—Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny | Class 4A