Sen. Chuck Grassley says he was exposed to COVID-19

(KWWL) — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley announced on Tuesday that he was exposed to the coronavirus.

"I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results," Grassley said in the news release. "I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley said he will continue working virtually from home during this time.