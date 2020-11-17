Salt Lake City all in on future Olympic bid, timing unknown

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A committee preparing a bid for Salt Lake City to host a future Winter Olympics says the desire to bring the Olympics back to Utah in 2030 or 2034 remains firm despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic upending plans for the Tokyo Games. Salt Lake City Committee CEO Fraser Bullock says the pandemic is a reminder of the risks that come with hosting events and offers a chance to learn lessons from how Tokyo organizers adapt. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chose Salt Lake City two years ago as the next American city to bid for a Winter Olympics. It hasn’t chosen which year.