Republican widens edge in tight U.S. House fight north of LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An updated tally of votes in a still-undecided U.S. House race north of Los Angeles shows Republican Rep. Mike Garcia widening his lead over Democrat Christy Smith. Garcia held about a 100-vote edge at the end of last week, but that has increased to just over 400 votes. The race in the swing 25th District marks a rematch from May, when Garcia captured the vacant seat in a special election against Smith. Counting also continues in the 21st District, where Republican former Rep. David Valadao holds a narrow lead over Democratic Rep. TJ Cox. Republicans earlier captured two House districts from Democrats in the state.