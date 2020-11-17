People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as 2020’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Jordan, known for his critically-acclaimed performances in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed” and “Black Panther,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actor tells the magazine in an issue out Friday that the honor is a “cool feeling.” The 33-year-old Jordan says the women in his family are “definitely proud of this one.” He credits his entire family for supporting him throughout the years. Other recent winners include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.