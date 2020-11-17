Nov. 17: Total deaths surpass 2,000, hospitalizations over 1,500

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 3,563 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 190,583.

The state's website says that of the 190,583 people who have tested positive, 109,929 have recovered. This is 1,755 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 81,000. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 41 percent.

The state is reporting 33 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 2,024.

There were 215 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,510, which is up from 1,392. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 288 are in the ICU and 130 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 8,580 new tests given, and a total of 1,114,056 people have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Monday. There were 250 more positive cases for a total of 10,046 cases in the county. There were 97 more recoveries, leaving a total of 5,183. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 118 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 25.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 11,893 cases, which is 1,242 more than what was reported on Saturday, which was the last update. There are a total of 5,198 recoveries, which was 264 more than what was reported on Saturday. There are a total of 160 deaths, which is 5 more than the last update. There are 89 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.6 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 110 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 8,361 reported cases. There have been 33 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,629 recoveries. A total of 54,115 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 79 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 7,935 reported cases. There were 108 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,769. A total of 41,034 people have been tested. There was five additional death, leaving a total of 84 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.4 percent.

