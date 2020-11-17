NEW DETAILS: Two people charged after toddler accidentally shoots mother

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people have been charged after police say a mother was accidentally shot by her two-year-old.

Logan Keller, 23, of Dyersville and Meriah Carlyle, 21, of Dyersville are facing child endangerment charges. Police said both individuals were released on promised to appear.

On November 4, Dyersville police responded to 4th Avenue NE around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities determined a 21-year-old woman was accidentally shot by her two-year-old child with an unsecured handgun.

READ OUR ORIGINAL REPORTING ABOUT THE SHOOTING HERE

The woman was first taken to Finley Hospital in Dubuque before she was airlifted to Iowa City.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for the latest updates.