Skip to Content

Man thought mom had daughter found in Chicago with sibling

New
10:03 am National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who was found alone with her younger sister on a Chicago street says he had thought she was safe with her mother. Jamel Amos tells WLS-TV he rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital on Monday morning after learning that his daughter and her 1-year-old sister were found alone and cold late Sunday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. The sisters were in good condition, but their discovery prompted a police search for their parents. Amos says he and his daughter’s mother share custody of the girl and that she has been with her mother since late October.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content