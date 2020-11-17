Iowa passes 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as pace accelerates

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has surpassed 2,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, as the number of residents succumbing to the virus continues to rapidly increase. Iowa marked 1,000 deaths from the virus on Aug. 19, five months into the pandemic. But it took less than three months for the state to reach 2,000 deaths, and 3,000 will be reached far quicker under current trends. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the state has been averaging more than 20 deaths per day over the last week. That’s triple the rate from just two months ago.