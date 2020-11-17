Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

Hurricane Iota, once a powerful Category 5 in the Caribbean with 160 mph winds, made landfall in Nicaragua Monday night as a Category 4 (155 mph winds) just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta made landfall just two weeks ago.

Eta was also a Category 4 (140 mph winds) when it made landfall November 3rd. Hurricane Iota has broken some records, as many other storms this season have. It's the strongest November hurricane to ever make landfall in Nicaragua.

It's also the latest Category 5 hurricane to develop in the Atlantic Basin this late in the calendar year. The previous, latest Category 5 was the Cuba Hurricane of 1932, which developed on November 8th of that year.

Iota will weaken as it continues to track west. The United States will not be affected by this storm. Iota is the 30th named storms this season -- the most on record.

Right on its heels, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another wave that has a 40-60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 5 days.

If it does, in fact, reach tropical storm status, it would be given the name Kappa from the Greek alphabet.

Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30th. In 2005, the previous most active season on record, there were two storms that developed in December.