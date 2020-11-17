Hurricane Iota bashes Nicaragua, Honduras after Eta floods

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Hurricane Iota has battered Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast and flooded some stretches of neighboring Honduras that were still under water from Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier. And authorities are struggling to assess damage after communications were knocked out in some areas. By late Tuesday, Iota had diminished to a tropical storm and was moving inland over northern Nicaragua and southern Honduras, but forecasters warned that its heavy rains still posed a threat of flooding and mudslides. Officials reported at least four deaths around the region, and said other people were unaccounted for.