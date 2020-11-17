House of Hope to hold Festival of Lights Dec. 11-13; asking for sponsors to create light displays

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - As the pandemic continues on, non-profit House of Hope has come up with a way to social distance but also celebrate the holidays with the community: a Festival of Lights.

December 11, 12 and 13 at the Riverview Conference Center, (439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls), the public will be able to drive through the light display. For $20 per vehicle, all proceeds will support House of Hope.

Right now, organizers are looking for sponsors to take part by creating a family-friendly light display for people to see. To become a sponsor, email Dusky Steele at duskys@houseofhopeccd.org or call her at 319-232-3823.

Let organizers know you plan to attend the Festival of Lights by visiting the event Facebook page. You can also register and pay ahead of time (you'll be given a QR code that will be scanned when you arrive at the event in your vehicle) by clicking here to visit the event page.

House of Hope provides single-mother families and women who age out of foster care with individualized case management, transitional housing, and support services. Visit House of Hope's website by clicking here.