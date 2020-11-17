Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff honoring Roger Jepsen

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Governor Reynolds is ordering all flags in Iowa at half-staff for Thursday, November 19th, 2020. This is to honor and remember Senator Roger Jepsen who served in the U.S. Senate for Iowa from 1979-1985.

"As a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, a Scott County Supervisor, a state senator, Lt. Governor and U.S. Senator, Roger Jepsen’s entire life has been about selfless service to our state and country,"

"Throughout his political career, he championed lower taxes, a strong national defense, and was an influential voice for our farmers. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones, and I join all Iowans in commemorating the legacy he leaves behind."

Governor Kim Reynolds