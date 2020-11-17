Fugitive preacher sparks diplomatic incident in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A fugitive preacher has triggered anger, a diplomatic incident and a good amount of head scratching by authorities in South Africa after he escaped from the country while facing criminal charges. Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are charged with money laundering and fraud in relation to more than $6 million. They failed to report to a police station on Friday to meet their bail conditions and then appeared in their home nation of Malawi over the weekend. South African authorities don’t know how they slipped out the country without their passports but allegations have been made that they left on a plane with the Malawian president when he returned home from an official visit to South Africa. That’s been denied by both governments.