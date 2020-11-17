FLU VS. COVID-19: What’s the difference?

(KWWL) - As we enter the winter season, the chances of getting respiratory illnesses increases.

With the pandemic in the equation, it has been hard to spot the differences between COVID-19 and the flu.

"KWWL" spoke with MercyOne family physician, Dr. Michelle Craig, to see what people should look out for.

Craig admits there's no distinct way to detect the difference without getting a COVID test.

"The biggest difference right now is not the symptoms, but the fact that influenza's not circulating in large amounts in our community," Dr. Craig said.

However, if you and your family are unsure of a diagnosis, she does offer some tips.

DR. CRAIG ADVISES:

the loss of taste or smell is a good indicator

if experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, get a COVID test

get the flu shot

if under the weather, call your medical provider for a plan

Dr. Craig also said with the rise in cases, if you or your child is feeling slightly under the weather it's best to take precautions.

"We're really encouraging parents, be cautious, keep your kids home, if they seem like they're coming down with something air on the side of caution," Craig said.

If you're having a hard time scheduling a COVID test, call your provider to see if they offer testing.

For more testing locations, click HERE.