Flint water lawsuit settlement now totals about $641 million

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The proposed settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Flint, Michigan, who were harmed by lead-tainted water now totals $641 million. The lawsuit was the result of workers following state environmental officials’ advice not to use anti-corrosive additives. Without those treatments, water from the Flint River scraped lead from aging pipes and fixtures, contaminating tap water. The proposed settlement between lawyers representing Flint residents and the city of Flint, McLaren Regional Medical Center, Rowe Professional Services and the state of Michigan was expected to be filed late Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Court-appointed counsel Corey Stern says Flint residents will have 60 days to register to participate in the settlement.