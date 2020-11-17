Federal prison left inmates with virus in housing for a week

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison complex in Louisiana that emerged as an early coronavirus hotspot failed to comply with federal health guidance and left inmates with the virus in their housing units for a week without being isolated. That’s according to a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general released on Tuesday. The findings are the result of a remote inspection of the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale, Louisiana. They come as the Bureau of Prisons continues to struggle with an exploding number of coronavirus cases in its prisons. The report also found staff members at the prison were never told they would be interacting with inmates who had tested positive with COVID-19 and were not given proper personal protective gear.