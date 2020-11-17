Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn reinstated to UK party

LONDON (AP) — Ex-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will be reinstated in the party after a three-week suspension as Labour’s National Executive Committee sought to draw a line under years of tumultuous divisions over anti-Jewish prejudice. Corbyn was suspended after he said the problem of anti-Semitism in the party had been “dramatically overstated” for political reasons. His comment followed a scathing report from the U.K. equalities watchdog, which found “significant failings” and a “lack of leadership” in how the left-of-center party handled allegations of anti-Semitism among its members. Corbyn said Tuesday that the party must “never tolerate anti-Semitism or belittle concerns about it.”