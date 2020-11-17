Epstein steps down as Chicago Cubs President

CHICAGO(KWWL)--Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein, the executive who broke curses and brought World Series trophies to Chicago and Boston, is stepping down from his position effective Nov. 20.

The club announced the surprising news Tuesday, which was immediately followed by questions about Epstein’s next moves.

Jed Hoyer, Epstein’s right-hand man, will take over in Chicago. He was with Epstein in Boston, where they won a World Series. Hoyer was then co-general manager of the Red Sox when Epstein left, GM of the Padres afterward and then joined Epstein in Chicago as the Cubs’

Epstein spent nine years with the Cubs, without a doubt the biggest moment being the 2016 World Series title. But Epstein also made the Cubs a sustained contender — getting into the playoffs five times in those nine years and building that title team with a core of homegrown stars that included Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber, all of whom are due to be free agents after next season.

The move isn’t a complete surprise, as Epstein’s contract was up after 2021 and he had intended to leave the Cubs then.