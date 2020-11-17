Dubuque brewery fined thousands for non masked staff

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Ever since a city ordinance mandating masks took effect in August, one bar in Dubuque has been vocally opposing the measure.

7 Hills Brewing Company has been cited three times by police for flouting a COVID-19 mask mandate adopted here in August of this year.

Owner Keith Gutierrez spoke out on social media against the city and county, calling COVID-19 mask mandates imposed locally "tyranny."

(Facebook)

The brewery/restaurant has now been fined thousands by the City of Dubuque.

(Facebook)

Local health officials say the mandates are necessary to save lives.

"We know sometimes that in order for people to change their behaviors, they have to have a law or rule or regulation. We've come a long way with people doing these voluntarily. But obviously, that wasn't enough. So we have to protect the public," Mary Rose Corrigan, City public health expert said.



Corrigan is asking area businesses to try a different strategy, asking that businesses "do everything they can to promote non-in-person business, for instance, virtual payments, virtual shopping, online services."

For businesses still adapting to the changing tides brought on by the virus,

there are resources available for free in Dubuque.

Kristin Dietzel helps run Dubuque's COVID-19 helpline --- a free service for businesses in Dubuque with COVID questions.

"Those calls are triaged and sent to various experts in the community depending on the topic," Dietzel said.

Dietzel says that, back in spring of this year, most calls came from businesses looking for aid.

"This fall it's morphed into 'we have positive cases, are we doing the right things?"

And while Dubuquers can still dine-in at restaurants, health officials have a word of caution.

"If you're not sure, it's always better to wear a mask and physical distance no matter what the situation, if you're unclear," Corrigan said.

In light of the Governor's new mandate KWWL attempted to reach out to Gutierrez, to see if his establishment's policy had changed at all. Multiple attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful. Today a sign was attached to the 7 Hills' front door, notifying the public that masks are required.

Business owners who need help navigating COVID-19 can call the helpline at 563-588-3350, or email.