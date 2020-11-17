Demand is high for convalescent plasma as COVID-19 cases rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - There is a high demand in convalescent plasma transfusions to treat those suffering with COVID-19.

At Tuesday Morning's news conference Governor Reynolds was joined by a representative from LifeServe Blood Center to ask those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

"Convalescent plasma is being used as an experimental treatment for Covid-19 and has proven to have positive results for many patients," Governor Kim Reynolds said.

Governor Reynolds now asking for the public to step up in a new way to help those already suffering with COVID-19, and donate plasma.

"In the past two weeks more than 900 units of convalescent plasma have been transfused to patients here locally in Iowa. The downside of that is that amount is more than the first four months of the pandemic. So the need for convalescent plasma is certainly outpacing the demand," LifeServe Chief Operating Officer Christine Hayes said.

Many patients who are hospitalized benefit from this type of treatment. Hayes says four treatments can come out of one plasma donation.

One COVID-19 survivor spoke at the Governor's news conference and shared her story after receiving convalescent plasma as part of her treatment while hospitalized..

"I remember telling my nurse that I felt so much better afterwards like my body woke up again after ten days of being in a lot of pain," the former COVID patient said.

Donating plasma isn't too difficult, as many blood donations sites test for the COVID-19 antibodies in regular blood donations anyway. The American Red Cross being one of those donation centers.

Now as a donor herself, the recovered COVID patient says this is another way in which people can help save lives.

"Right now a lot of us feel like there's just not much you can do to help besides wearing masks and staying home but if you've had covid, this is something you can do," she said.

Before going in to donate plasma, make sure to call ahead, as some of the centers require answering some questions, or filling out a survey beforehand to ensure that you qualify.

Christine Hayes encourages those interested in donating to visit the LifeServe Blood Center wesbite to find a location of where you can donate.

The American Red Cross also holds many blood drives, and those can be found here by typing in your zip code to find a location closest to you.

BioLife Plasma Services also has many locations in Iowa, many in the Cedar Valley area, and more information on donating convalescent plasma can be found on their website.