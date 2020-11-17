Cedar Rapids Police asking for help in hit-and-run investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle accident on Nov. 9 around 7 a.m. on 33rd Avenue SW near 18th Street SW.

Callers indicated the collision involved a truck and minivan.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck ran from the scene.

Officers later determined the truck was stolen. The driver was traveling southbound on 33rd Avenue and crossed the centerline, hitting the minivan head-on.

The driver of the minivan, Haley Renee Wiebel, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Wiebel was taken to a hospital for several traumatic injuries.

The driver of the truck hasn't been located. Investigators know the truck was stolen from Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar, 365 33rd Avenue SW, earlier that morning.

Anyone with information should contact police.

The accident remains under investigation.