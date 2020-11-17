CDC says it’s safe for infected mothers to breastfeed

(CNN) — The CDC said it's safe for new mothers to breastfeed even if they have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

In a new guidance released on Monday, the CDC reported that breast milk is not a likely source of coronavirus infection.

That's in contrast to what the agency originally said last summer, when it was less sure it was safe.

The guidance said it's recommended that breastfeeding women wear a mask.

The child being breastfed should be quarantined along with the mother if she is suspected of having the virus.

The CDC emphasized that breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies and can even protect against many illnesses.