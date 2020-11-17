Bulgaria blocks North Macedonia’s EU accession talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — Bulgaria has blocked long-delayed European Union accession talks with North Macedonia because of disputes over language. Unanimity from all 27 member states was required. North Macedonia applied for EU membership in 2004 and received a positive opinion from the European Commission a year later. Skopje and Athens settled a nearly three decade dispute over Macedonia’s name in a move that saw the small country renamed North Macedonia, lifting an obstacle on the long road to EU accession. The 27-nation bloc’s leaders then approved the start of formal accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia in March. But Bulgaria insisted Tuesday its neighbor should recognize that its language isn’t Macedonian but has Bulgarian roots.