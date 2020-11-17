Black Hawk Co. Public Health seek creative ways to contact trace

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- During the spring surge that saw Black Hawk County rise to the leading spot, for a time, of most coronavirus cases the health department had to hand over contact tracing to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That has since changed as cases descended for a time and roughly 7 new contact tracers were hired at the Black Hawk County Public Health Department.

"We try to always do our disease investigation and contact tracing when it is critical," said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the department's executive director. "So that's why we wanted to be very proactive in getting that back as we approach the winter months and there's less social distancing happening,"

As COVID cases continue to rise, Egbuonye stresses the importance for residents to answer the calls of the health department and provide truthful information.

"Contact tracing isn't to penalize anyone," said Egbuonye. "It's important that people give us accurate information so that we also reach individuals that have been potentially exposed to covid-19."

Moving forward, Egbuonye wants to get creative in reaching people. "We're looking at different strategic ways of really adjusting this backlog and also utilizing technology, doing surveys, just being able to send out a link. So people can rapidly put the information in a like a survey tool. So we're trying to be as creative as possible," Egbuonye said.

More on Black Hawk County's response to COVID-19 here.