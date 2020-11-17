5-year-old Chicago boy shot while playing at home

(CNN) — Chicago Police are investigating after a five-year-old boy was critically injured by gunshots fired into his home.

Police said the boy was sitting inside the living room playing on an iPad when someone drove by and opened fire on the home. One of those bullets hit the boy in the head.

He was rushed to a local children's hospital where he underwent brain surgery. The boy is in critical condition.

"Just another random act of violence here in the city of Chicago involving one of well youthful citizens of Chicago, who's five years old, who was innocently playing inside of his residence on his iPad and he sustained this injury," Commander Glenn White said.

No one is in custody, but police do have video of the car driving up to the home and opening fire.