What does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness mean?

3:32 pm National news from the Associated Press

Two vaccine makers have said that preliminary data from their late-stage studies suggest their experimental vaccines are more than 90% effective, raising hopes around the world that vaccines could help put an end to the pandemic sometime next year. Vaccine effectiveness is a measure of how likely a vaccine is to protect against disease. U.S. health officials have said a coronavirus vaccine would need to be at least 50% effective before they would consider approving it. Effectiveness numbers will change as the vaccine studies continue, and many questions remain. For example, scientists don’t yet know how long protections lasts.  

Associated Press

