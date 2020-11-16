Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving meal in Dubuque

In a normal year, the Ginter family welcomes hundreds to the table for a Thankgiving meal, delivering thousands of meals to those unable to get out of the house.

This year it's looking a little different, after the Ginters say the city of Dubuque strongly recommended they postpone their annual thanksgiving activities due to the pandemic.

Several local organizations have stepped in in their place, but they are looking for volunteers to help on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday.

Support for the meal is being provided by: Dubuque Racing Association, Q Casino, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Salvation Army of Dubuque, Faith Temple, and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.

"We cannot hope to replicate the incredible services provided by the Ginters over many decades, but with many volunteers to pitch in we can make Thanksgiving as happy as possible for our neighbors in need," Jason Neises with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque said.