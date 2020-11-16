VIRUS DIARY: During upheaval, inauguration prep is a comfort

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reporter takes morning runs on Capitol Hill each day. These days, near the end of the run, he passes the same bustle he has seen every four years at this time since he first moved to Washington in 1996. Workers are busy erecting the stage, bleachers and tower for TV cameras for the presidential inaugural. Much of the west side of the Capitol is roped off to keep the public away from the work. This year, he finds that sight especially reassuring. In the midst of a pandemic and at the end of a hotly contested election campaign, the work goes on.