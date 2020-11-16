Universal and Cinemark agree to shorten theatrical window

Universal Pictures has struck another deal with a major exhibitor to shorten the theatrical window from 90 days to as little as 17 days in an effort to adapt to the new business realities of moviegoing. Universal and Cinemark announced Monday a multiyear agreement that guarantees three full weekends, or 17 days, of theatrical exclusivity for Universal and Focus Feature titles before a film can become available to rent on demand. Films that open to $50 million or more, however, will stay in theaters exclusively for five full weekends, or 31 days. Universal made a similar agreement in July with the nation’s largest chain, AMC Theaters.