GAMMARTH, Tunisia (AP) — The top U.N. official for Libya says its rival sides have wrapped up a week of talks in Tunisia without agreeing on a transitional government to lead the county to an election in December next year. Stephanie Williams told reporters in Tunisia that the 75-member forum did not discuss names during their week-long talks. She says they would gather aging virtually within a week to agree on a mechanism to name the next government. The political forum concluded late Sunday in Tunisia. It was the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed oil-rich Libya after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.