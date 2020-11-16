UAE national carrier to start flying to Tel Aviv next spring

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, says it will start operating daily nonstop flights to Tel Aviv next spring. The move deepens ties between the UAE and Israel after the two countries agreed to normalize relations. Direct flights on Etihad between the emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv will begin on March 28. Tickets are already available on Etihad’s website. Its announcement comes after Dubai’s budget carrier flydubai said it would begin offering direct flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv later this month. Normalization reflects a changing Middle East, in which shared enmity of Iran has largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.