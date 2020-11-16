TRACKING: Breezy today; Warmer temperatures by midweek

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. There may be a few sprinkles or flurries in northern Iowa. It won’t be as windy as Sunday, but a southwest wind will switch to the northwest 10-20 mph as a cold front moves through. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the 20s with a north/northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: High pressure will be in control giving us plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: A warm front moves in, bringing in a strong south wind 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph at times. We will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday: It will be the warmest day out of the next 10 with high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. It will continue to be a bit breezy with a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday through the Weekend: Cooler temperatures are expected with a chance of rain Saturday into Sunday.