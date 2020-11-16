TRACKING: A couple more days of sunshine

Tonight: The sky will be mostly clear overnight. A few clouds will be moving southeast otherwise a mostly clear sky continues. The wind becomes light with lows dropping into the low and mid-20s.

Tuesday: We have a cooler day ahead with highs near 40. The wind is light from the northwest with a mix of sun and clouds. The sky is clear overnight with the wind remaining light as it switches to the southeast. Lows fall into the mid-20s.

Wednesday: It is a windy day. The wind increases from the south with gusts to 35 mph. This helps push afternoon highs into the mid-50s with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday: The sky becomes mostly cloudy with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are the warmest of the next 10 days with highs reaching the low to mid 60s.