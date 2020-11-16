TRACKING: A breezy day, with sun and clouds

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for today. Northwest winds will be breezy around 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. High temperatures will be near seasonal and pleasant. Expect temperatures today to be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. For reference, normal high temperatures should be around 46 degrees for today.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny for Tuesday. It’ll be the “coolest” day of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Variable winds will be around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: We keep the clear skies overnight Tuesday, with low temperatures around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy for Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south between 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be back in the 50s once again.

On Thursday, we could see temperatures around 60 degrees! Next chance of rain will be this upcoming weekend.