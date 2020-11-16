Restaurant owners call new regulations an adjustment but not a killer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Governor Kim Reynolds imposed new hours of operation limits on Iowa bars and restaurants Monday for the first time since August.

Bars in Johnson and Story counties were shut down for five weeks this fall, from August 27 to October 5 to slow the spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Bars in four other counties were also shut on August 27 but reopened sooner.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, bars and restaurants will have to stop serving customers in-person (including outdoor seating) at 10 p.m., until at least December 10.

Many Eastern Iowa business owners say reacting to public health proclamations has become routine for them throughout the pandemic.

"We were texting, calling and emailing each other to make sure we're all up to date," Cory Kent said, a managing partner at Pullman Bar and Diner and St. Burch Tavern in Iowa City.

Kent says most restaurants, like his, haven't been getting enough business to warrant staying open past ten.

"We're doing just well enough to keep our staff employed; you know, keep the lights on," Kent said.

Because of this, Kent says having to close early is not the issue but the increased level of emergency from the governor will likely keep more people at home during normal business hours.

"It's more of just the overall perception that's developing," Kent said.

Kent can get behind following these new rules for now but hopes they'll reap the rewards in 2021.

"Hopefully by the time we get vaccines rolling here...we come through this winter and we're ready to be hopefully off and running when the weather warms up," he said.