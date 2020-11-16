Prison inmate dies of ‘likely’ COVID-19 complications

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) --- An inmate charged in Dubuque County died Saturday "likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions," the Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday.

"Gene Edward Dryer was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics."

"He had been transported there from the Clarinda Correctional Facility several days earlier when medical staff noticed his condition beginning to worsen. Dryer was 72 years old at the time of his death," the Department said.

Dryer was serving a life sentence. He was arrested in Dubuque for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old in a bathroom at Fulton Elementary School.

Dryer was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in December 1993. His sentence began on May 3, 1994.