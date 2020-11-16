One lucky Dike-New Hartford teacher wins ‘Tools for Schools’ grant

DIKE, Iowa (KWWL) - In the month of giving thanks and eating turkeys, one Dike-New Hartford Junior High School teacher has won this month's 'Tools for Schools' award.

His name is Barry Culvelier and he is the activities director for Dike-New Hartford Junior High School.

On top of being an activities director, Culvelier also serves as a health and social studies teacher.

Unable to be with KWWL this morning, Principal Brian Petullo said Culvelier is investing the money to buy more prizes for the school's positivity support program.

"Our students have done such a great job dealing with everything, wearing masks everyday, social distancing, and all of the rules and mitigations that we have in place in school," Petullo said, "this is just extra important to recognize students and their positive behavior especially in a year like this."

Petullo also said the money will help them host schoolwide events to recognize their students' positive behavior.

The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.