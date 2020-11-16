Nov. 16: 2,335 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, six more deaths, record hospitalizations continue

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,335 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 187,020.

The state's website says that of the 187,020 people who have tested positive, 108,174 have recovered. This is 294 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 78,846. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 43 percent.

The state is reporting six additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,991.

There were 243 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,392, which is up from 1,279. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 271 are in the ICU and 123 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 5,400 new tests given, and a total of 1,105,476 people have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were 195 more positive cases for a total of 9,796 cases in the county. There were 11 more recoveries, leaving a total of 5,086. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 115 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 25.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 10,651 cases, which is the same number that was reported on Saturday. There are a total of 4,934 recoveries. There are a total of 155 deaths. There are 75 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.0 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 91 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 8,251 reported cases. There have been 9 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,596 recoveries. A total of 53,714 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 35 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 17.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 51 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 7,856 reported cases. There were 16 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,661. A total of 40,882 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 79 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.6 percent.

