NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

(AP) - The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men's college basketball tournament in one location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

Indianapolis is in talks to be the host city. The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year.

The association said it is relocating early-round games that had been scheduled at 13 already-determined sites.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year.” Mitch Barnhart, Chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee said hosting all 68 teams in one place would "enhance the safety and well-being of the event."

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic. However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.” Dan Gavitt, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball

