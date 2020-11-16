Lowell Elementary construction makes progress during the pandemic

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - It's been nearly two years since its roof collapsed, but progress continues on the new Lowell Elementary School.

The construction team told "KWWL" they have made a lot of strides during these busy months and said there's a lot in store.

Right now, the construction team is on a mission to beat the snow and get a lot of the exterior work done.

Items on the exterior checklist include:

getting the masonry up

concrete poured

roof deck installed

building dried in





Above is ISG's site plan for the new Lowell Elementary.

The new school being separated into three parts, ISG architect, Nathan Compton, said 9,000 square feet of it will be used for severe weather.

"There is a safe room area that is large enough to handle all of the students and staff in the building," Compton said.

Compton also said considering the previous damages, the priority of this project has been to construct a secure building for returning students and staff.

"We've incorporated all of the engineers, and designers to really make sure that we are following all codes, all safety precautions," Compton said, "so that no corners are cut and it's really a safe facility for the students."

NEW ADDITIONS TO EXPECT ARE:

new kindergarten ward

multiple drop-off locations

modernized gym, lobby, cafeteria

The estimated completion date is Dec. 2021.