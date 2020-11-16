Islamist sit-in outside Pakistani capital targets France

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of a radical cleric’s political party rallied on the outskirts of Islamabad demanding the Pakistani government cut diplomatic ties with France over the republishing of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous. A sit-in by supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan at an important intersection connecting the garrison city of Rawalpindi with the capital Islamabad started spontaneously. It followed the protest Sunday night organized by TLP chief Khadim Husain Rizvi. Protesters demanded the government recall Pakistan’s ambassador from France and expel the French ambassador in Islamabad. The prophet caricatures are deemed offensive by many Muslims and have sparked protests in Asia and the Middle East.