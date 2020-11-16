Iowa faith leaders urge Governor Reynolds to order mask mandate statewide

(KWWL) -- Just short of 800 faith leaders in Iowa called on Governor Kim Reynolds to issue a statewide mask mandate Monday.

This came just hours before Reynolds announced new mitigations efforts for the state in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa announced their stance today in a news conference streamed on Facebook. Their letter also offered support for other public health safety measures as set forth by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Those include but weren't limited to mandatory testing for those in certain, essential career fields as well as a limited capacity at restaurants.

"The current rate of spread in the state is not sustainable. If predictions hold, we could see double the number of persons who test positive and also Iowans whoare hospitalized with COVID-19 by Thanksgiving. As this pandemic rages, our healthcare system will continue to be stressed and our healthcare workers will continue to be overworked and placed at even more risk for becoming infected themselves. We owe them better." Excerpt from letter sent to Gov. Reynolds from the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa

In their letter, signers addressed Governor Reynolds' stance that Iowans are responsible and will follow guidelines.

"The message that has been delivered time and again for months is that Iowans will do the right thing. It is clear that message is not working. The exploding numbers demand more concrete action," the letter reads in part.

Read the full letter here.

One faith leader said a statewide, public mask mandate would help level the playing field.

"The lack of mandate also fractures our society. It fractures it according to lines of lack of access, lack of justice, lack of opportunity, lack of safety, lack of protective equipment," said Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz.

She and others talked about the stress that is brought on by having to make so many decisions about handling the pandemic in their own lives.

"I am exhausted. With the number of decisions I have to make every single day. I want to reframe this as a gift to our state is if we could have some solid rules. Then I could have one last decision for the moment," said Rev. Brigit Stevens of the United Church of Christ.

Signers included religious leaders from all across the state.