IDPH looking for vendor to assist with contact tracing as cases surge statewide
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is looking for a vendor to provide additional contact tracing services.
Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds extended the Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation, which includes assistance with case investigation and contact tracing to address the increase in COVID-19 cases.
As cases are rising exponentially, the state needs additional resources to rapidly contact trace and will be expediting the Request for Proposal (RFP) process.
Vendors interested in providing the contact tracing assistance can ask questions through 12 p.m. noon, November 17 and proposals from interested vendors are due by 11:59 p.m. November 17.
You can access the IDPH Request for Proposal here.
A release from the IDPH provided a list of work that would be included in the contract:
- Establish a team of staff to support contact tracing and case investigation.
- Provide supervision for the team assigned to investigate COVID-19 cases and conduct contact tracing.
- With guidance from the Department, conduct team training on contact tracing and case investigation.
- Ensure team coverage seven days a week between the hours of 9:00AM and 8:30PM.
- Monitor team performance to ensure each team members’ work is of high quality and data entry of investigation and tracing information is accurate, timely, and logical.
- Provide ongoing technical assistance for team members by ensuring access to a supervisor with expert knowledge of the Department’s guidance during all operational hours, holding daily team meetings, and reviewing a selection of each team member’s case investigations, including contact tracing on a regular basis to ensure compliance with the Department’s guidance.
- Provide a daily progress report to the Department including daily summaries of the number of cases investigated and contacts traced.
- Comply with all relevant privacy and confidentiality laws and provide all necessary security and confidentiality paperwork necessary for access to state designated systems.
- Team members will use the state designated technology to assign and investigate cases and contacts.
- Team members will follow the Department’s guidance and relevant state laws and conduct empathetic, confidential, and timely case investigations and close contact notifications.
- Team members should on average complete three case investigations or six contact notifications per hour.
- Provide reports and data as designated by the Centers for Disease Control in the ELC Performance Measures Guidance for Project E: Enhancing Detection. The Department requires periodic reporting of compliance with provision of services and incurred expenses by resulting contractors. Anticipated reports include, but are not limited to: reports and data related to cases investigated and contacts traced. The reports and submission requirements are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Department.