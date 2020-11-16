IDPH looking for vendor to assist with contact tracing as cases surge statewide

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- With COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is looking for a vendor to provide additional contact tracing services.

Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds extended the Public Health Disaster Emergency proclamation, which includes assistance with case investigation and contact tracing to address the increase in COVID-19 cases.

As cases are rising exponentially, the state needs additional resources to rapidly contact trace and will be expediting the Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

Vendors interested in providing the contact tracing assistance can ask questions through 12 p.m. noon, November 17 and proposals from interested vendors are due by 11:59 p.m. November 17.

You can access the IDPH Request for Proposal here.

A release from the IDPH provided a list of work that would be included in the contract: