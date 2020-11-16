Hoover Middle School switching to online learning this week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Due to a high number of staff absences related to COVID-19, Hoover Middle School is moving to online learning this week.

Officials with Waterloo Schools say more staff members are absent than in other schools due to quarantining or waiting for test results, for the most part. As a result, Hoover students moved to virtual instruction on Monday and will continue to do so through at least Friday.

District leaders wouldn't say how many staff members are absent due to COVID-19-related reasons. They say the district did not have to apply for a 14-day online learning waiver from the state since only one school within the district is switching to online learning for one week. The plan is to conduct online learning this week and return to in-person learning next week, but if any more schedule changes happen, district officials say families will be notified as soon as possible.

The online learning days are considered required learning days and attendance will be taken as normal. Students will be required to log-on at their normal start time on their device and participate in required virtual learning. If your child needs to pick up their Chromebook and charger, call 319-433-2830.

