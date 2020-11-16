Grain barn is a total loss after early morning fire

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Sheriff's Department says they don't believe a barn fire at Hoefler Farm is suspicious.

Authorities responded to the farm in the 28000 block of Tom Lucas Road at around 3:23 a.m.

They found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

The responding firefighters were able to put out the fire, however, the grain barn is a total loss. The house and a vehicle sustained heat damage.

Damage is estimated to be about $25,000.

No injuries were reported.

New Vienna Fire, Holy Cross Fire and Dyersville Fire responded to the incident.