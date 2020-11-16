Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

More governors and mayors are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving for fear that holiday travel and family gatherings will only worsen the record-breaking, coast-to-coast resurgence of the virus. In states like New Mexico and Washington and cities such as Philadelphia and Chicago, leaders are ordering or imploring residents to stay home and keep their distance from others to help stem a rising tide of infections that threatens to overwhelm the health care system. A record-breaking nearly 70,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday, 13,000 more than a week earlier. Deaths in the U.S. are running at more than 1,100 per day on average, an increase of over 50% from early October.