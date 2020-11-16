Governor Reynolds allows high school sports, suspends all other organized sports activities in proclamation.

DES MOINES(KWWL)--During a live televised statewide address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds outlined the new emergency health proclamation that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and last through Dec. 10.

During her address, Reynolds also provided guidance concerning sports activities during that time period.

Other than high school, collegiate or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, all sporting or recreational gatherings of any size are prohibited, with some exemptions.

Organized youth and adult sports activities of any size are suspended. This includes basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, dance, and group fitness classes at gyms.

High school sports and extracurricular activities are not prohibited, spectators at games or events are limited to two per student and are required to wear a mask.