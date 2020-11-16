Correctional officer assaulted by inmate in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWWL) — Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting that a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate.

The assault occurred at Iowa State Penitentiary at 2:42 this November 16th afternoon.

The officer was at their post when an unprovoked inmate approached the officer. The inmate began hitting the officer multiple times in the face with closed fists. Additional staff arrived right away to control the aggressive inmate.

The officer was taken to the local hospital for injuries to the face and has been released. The inmate did not suffer any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.